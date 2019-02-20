AUTOMOTIVE

3 taken to hospital following crash involving Wake County deputy

A Wake County Sheriff's Office car crashed Wednesday afternoon in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon when a Wake County deputy crashed with another car in Raleigh.

ABC11 video revealed extensive damage to the front of the deputy's vehicle.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Dawson Street and West South Street.

Wake County Sheriff's Office said three people were taken to the hospital following the crash--1 deputy, 2 people in the other car. All three of those people were able to walk under their own power to the ambulance.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
