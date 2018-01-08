7 ON YOUR SIDE

3.3 million Takata airbag being recalled expanding largest automotive recall in U.S. history

Japanese airbag maker Takata is recalling another 3.3 million faulty airbag inflators as it continues to expand the largest automotive recall in U.S. history. (KGO-TV )

Defective Takata inflators can explode in a crash and shower drivers and passengers with hot shrapnel.

At least 20 people have been killed worldwide, and more than 180 injured.

The problem led Takata to file for bankruptcy in June.

Takata has identified at least 15 automakers that purchased the airbags including General Motors, Toyota, Honda, BMW, and Tesla.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has a list of affected vehicles on its website. Click here to view the list.
