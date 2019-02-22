All DMV offices to close this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) --All North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles driver's license offices will be closed this weekend while the State-to-State Verification System is installed.
The News & Observer reports starting Monday, state DMV computers will be able to access a system that provides an applicant's driving history from another state, helping to confirm identity and prevent someone from holding a license in two states at once.
The service is voluntary and operated by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators. DMV spokeswoman Patrice Bethea says 21 states have signed on thus far, and another 16 are expected to join by 2022.
The state DMV estimates that more than 210,000 North Carolina residents also hold driver's licenses in another state.
The DMV will continue to use the federal National Driver Register, as well.