Australia unveils cameras to catch drivers using cell phones

New technology is being unveiled to catch drivers using their cell phones behind the wheel.

Leaders in New South Wales, Australia, are saying they're the first in the world to implement the 'high definition detection' cameras.

The cameras use artificial intelligence to review images and detect illegal use of phones. Images depicting a driver illegally using a phone will be verified by authorized personnel, authorities said.

Fines are as high as $500 and will cost drivers points on their record.

Officials say a trial run caught more than 100,000 drivers breaking the law.

In February, North Carolina officials discussed a bill to make driving while using a hand-held communication device against the law.
