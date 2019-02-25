AUTOMOTIVE

Car ends up in golf course sand trap following crash

A car crashed in Southern Pines and ended up in a sand trap on a golf course, according to Cypress Pointe Fire Department.

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) --
The crash happened overnight Sunday into Monday on Midland Road near a sand trap at the entrace of Talamore Golf Club.

Investigators said the driver ran off the road into the median, hit a pine tree and crossed over two lanes of traffic before finally coming to a stop.

The driver was taken to the hospital but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.
