Car ends up in golf course sand trap following crash

A car crashed in Southern Pines and ended up in a sand trap on a golf course, according to Cypress Pointe Fire Department.The crash happened overnight Sunday into Monday on Midland Road near a sand trap at the entrace of Talamore Golf Club.Investigators said the driver ran off the road into the median, hit a pine tree and crossed over two lanes of traffic before finally coming to a stop.The driver was taken to the hospital but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.