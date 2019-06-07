Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash while headed to birthday celebration at beach

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old and her father died in a car crash while headed to the beach to celebrate the child's birthday, according to WWAY.
The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Columbus County, North Carolina.
Monika Deshmukh, 36, was driving a Ford Focus with her husband Mukesh Deshmukh, 37, and their 2-year-old daughter Divija.
The family lives in Cary but was headed to the beach to celebrate Divija's birthday.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monika ran through a stop sign at the end of the ramp from U.S. 74 to U.S. 410. The family's Ford Focus ended up in the path of an oncoming tanker truck.
Mukesh died at the scene of the crash. Monika and Divija were airlifted to local hospitals. Divija later died from her injuries.
The driver of the tanker truck was not injured.
