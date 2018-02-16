AUTOMOTIVE

Considering a car purchase? This could make your buy easier

There's no need to drive from dealership to dealership scouting out what make and model of vehicle you'd be interested. Instead, consider attending a car show. (WTVD)

Car buying can no doubt be a frustrating and long process, but there's no need to drive from dealership to dealership scouting out what make and model of vehicle you'd be interested. Instead, consider attending a car show.

Here's why it's a good idea:
  • Showrooms are filled with different brands of vehicles
  • No salespeople, but there are experts on each brand on hand if you have any questions
  • It's a chance to sit inside each vehicle and see what features you like and don't like - some cars typically available for a test drive
  • View vehicles otherwise not considered


If you're looking to purchase on Presidents Day, there is an auto expo running through February 18 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.

Hours

Friday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. -5 p.m.

Tickets

Adults $10
Over 60 $7
Preteens (6-12) $5
5 and under FREE
