Considering a car purchase? This could make your buy easier

Showrooms are filled with different brands of vehicles

No salespeople, but there are experts on each brand on hand if you have any questions

It's a chance to sit inside each vehicle and see what features you like and don't like - some cars typically available for a test drive

View vehicles otherwise not considered

Car buying can no doubt be a frustrating and long process, but there's no need to drive from dealership to dealership scouting out what make and model of vehicle you'd be interested. Instead, consider attending a car show.Here's why it's a good idea:If you're looking to purchase on Presidents Day, there is an auto expo running through February 18 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.Friday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.Sunday 10 a.m. -5 p.m.Adults $10Over 60 $7Preteens (6-12) $55 and under FREE