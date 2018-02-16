Considering a car purchase? This could make your buy easier

Here's why it's a good idea:
- Showrooms are filled with different brands of vehicles
- No salespeople, but there are experts on each brand on hand if you have any questions
- It's a chance to sit inside each vehicle and see what features you like and don't like - some cars typically available for a test drive
- View vehicles otherwise not considered
If you're looking to purchase on Presidents Day, there is an auto expo running through February 18 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds.
Hours
Friday 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday 10 a.m. -5 p.m.
Tickets
Adults $10
Over 60 $7
Preteens (6-12) $5
5 and under FREE