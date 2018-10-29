Deer-related car crashes decreased in 2018, study finds

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVD) --The chances of hitting a deer with your car dropped slightly last year.
The number of deer collisions dropped from 1.34 million in 2017 to 1.33 million in 2018, despite the number of licensed drivers increasing by 4 million.
According to a study compiled by State Farm, drivers in the United States had a 1 in 167 chance of hitting a deer from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. Those chances improved from 1 in 162 the year prior.
In North Carolina the number of deer-related crashes decreased 3.6 percent.
Driver's in the Tar Heel state had a one in 113 chance of hitting a deer. That ranked the state as the 17th most likely for drivers to hit a deer.
West Virginia once again ranked as the state where drivers are most likely to hit deer; Hawaii drivers were the least likely.
Still, November, October, and December are the months when drivers are most likely to hit deer.
State Farm found that deer collisions results in an average repair claim of $4,341.
