AUTOMOTIVE

Deer-related car crashes decreased in 2018, study finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Crashes with deer happen frequently, but these safety tips can help. (WTVD)

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WTVD) --
The chances of hitting a deer with your car dropped slightly last year.

The number of deer collisions dropped from 1.34 million in 2017 to 1.33 million in 2018, despite the number of licensed drivers increasing by 4 million.
According to a study compiled by State Farm, drivers in the United States had a 1 in 167 chance of hitting a deer from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018. Those chances improved from 1 in 162 the year prior.

In North Carolina the number of deer-related crashes decreased 3.6 percent.

Driver's in the Tar Heel state had a one in 113 chance of hitting a deer. That ranked the state as the 17th most likely for drivers to hit a deer.

West Virginia once again ranked as the state where drivers are most likely to hit deer; Hawaii drivers were the least likely.

Still, November, October, and December are the months when drivers are most likely to hit deer.

State Farm found that deer collisions results in an average repair claim of $4,341.

NOTE: Video in this article is from a previous story
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivedeercar crashinsuranceNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
New Toyotas under air bag safety recall
Troubleshooter: Watch out for Hurricane Florence flooded vehicles for sale
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
More Automotive
Top Stories
No survivors expected from Indonesia plane crash, officials say
18-year-old shot in head at Halloween Party in Orange Co.
Scarecast: The forecast for trick-or-treating in the Triangle
11 years later, Stacy Peterson's family still left with questions
The Candyman: Remembering a real-life Halloween horror story
Couple in Yosemite proposal photo found
IBM to acquire Raleigh-based Red Hat for $34 billion
Woman dies shortly after giving birth, leaving behind loving family
Show More
Video: Camel lunges at handler during ride at South Carolina fair
Rae Carruth's son attends Panthers game, days after father released from prison
'Kind, good people': What we know about Pittsburgh shooting victims
Red Sox win 4th World Series title in 15 years
This skeleton family's daily antics will tickle your funny bone
More News