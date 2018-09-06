AUTO RECALL

Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Ford is recalling two million pickup trucks.

DETROIT --
Under pressure from U.S. safety regulators, Ford is recalling about 2 million F-150 pickups in North America because the seat belts can cause fires.

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2015 through 2018 model years.

The company says it has 23 reports of smoke or fire in the U.S. and Canada, but it's not aware of any injuries. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the fires last month after getting five reports. Fires destroyed three trucks.

Ford says some seat belt pretensioners can generate excessive sparks when they tighten the belts before a crash. That can ignite gases inside a support beam and cause insulation and carpet to catch fire.

Dealers will remove insulation and install heat-resistant tape. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 24.

To find out more click here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveauto recallfordu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTO RECALL
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
Nearly 1.8 million Dodge Ram trucks recalled
BMW issues recalls for fire risk, recommends parking outside
More auto recall
AUTOMOTIVE
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
NYT: 28 people killed by carbon monoxide after leaving on keyless cars
More Automotive
Top Stories
Will Hurricane Florence hit North Carolina?
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
Durham County man charged with sexually assaulting child
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Woman arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
Show More
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on 11-year-old girl
Over a dozen men who were near Ground Zero have breast cancer
California attorney draws backlash over racist rant against Asians
Store owner to stop selling Nike over Colin Kaepernick ad
India decriminalizes homosexual acts in landmark verdict
More News