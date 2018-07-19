U.S. & WORLD

Ford recalls 550K vehicles that can roll away unexpectedly

EMBED </>More Videos

Ford recalling 550,000 vehicles. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DETROIT --
Ford is recalling about 550,000 cars and SUVs in North America to fix a gearshift problem that could cause the vehicles to roll away unexpectedly.

The recall covers certain 2013 through 2016 Fusion sedans and some 2013 and 2014 Escape small SUVs.

Ford says a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can fall off. If this happens, the driver could shift into park but the vehicle could be in another gear. That could let the vehicle roll, increasing the risk of injury or crash.

The company says it doesn't know of any crashes or injuries. Ford is advising owners to use the parking brake.

Dealers will replace the shifter bushing at no cost. Owners will be notified by July 30. Parts should be available late this quarter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveu.s. & worldfordrecallconsumer
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Baby orangutan found standing in feces, trapped in tiny cage
Baby in hot car rescued: Woman who called 911 thanked
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Memphis man steals car from date to go on another date
More u.s. & world
AUTOMOTIVE
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
2 popular SUVs get worst rating in new crash tests
Kia recalls over 500K vehicles; air bags may not inflate
NYT: 28 people killed by carbon monoxide after leaving on keyless cars
More Automotive
Top Stories
Babysitter accused of choking 7-year-old Hope Mills boy
Walmart, Food Lion brand Swiss Rolls recalled over salmonella concerns
Surveillance photos show man accused of shooting bank teller in Durham
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
Apex tops list of America's 10 fastest-growing suburbs
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
NC DMV OKs woman's 'lesbians in love' license plate after initially turning her down
Show More
Memphis man steals car from date to go on another date
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
Police: Parents kept daughter in basement because she was possessed
Steam pipe explosion closes streets near 5th Avenue in Manhattan
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
More News