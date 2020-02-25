auto recall

Ford recalls popular F-150 pickup to fix headlamp problem

(Shutterstock)

DETROIT -- Ford is recalling more than 217,000 pickup trucks mainly in North America to fix a problem with the daytime running lights.

The recall covers certain F-150 trucks with LED headlights from the 2018 through 2020 model years. The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker says the running lights will keep working if the driver moves the headlight switch from auto to the low beam position. U.S. safety standards require vehicles to change to parking lights in that case.

The problem could reduce visibility to other drivers, but Ford says it doesn't know of any crashes.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveauto recallautomotiverecallford
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO RECALL
Honda recalls minivans to fix wiring that could be fire risk
Honda to recall 1.6M vehicles, finish Takata recalls early
Latest Kia recall fails to cover Fayetteville man whose car caught fire
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Fayetteville man dies after being hit in pedestrian crash
LIVE: David Ayres' Cinderella story continues Tuesday night
Minivan totaled in crash on US 64 in Apex
Temps Climb After the Rain
Couple gets married in hospital after cancer diagnosis
Video shows dark side of the moon
Show More
Weinstein hospitalized ahead of transfer to Rikers
Buttigieg tells ABC11 he's 'very concerned' about Bernie Sanders
Durham-based Aza Comics inspire women athletes
Michael Jordan tears up sharing memories of 'little brother' Kobe
Wake County K-9 finds man in 6-foot ravine during welfare check
More TOP STORIES News