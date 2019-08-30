Automotive

Wisconsin gas station accidentally sets price to 28 cents a gallon

BROOKFIELD, Wis. -- So many people flocked to the gas station, police were called to check things out, but all they found was crazy cheap gas prices.

Body camera footage obtained by WISN-TV shows a Brookfield police officer Monday night as he responded to suspicious circumstances at a gas station on 124th and Burleigh.

"There's nothing suspicious going on, it's literally people waiting for gas," the officer says in the footage.

"Excuse me, mind telling me what is going on here?" the officer asks one of the customers.

"Good gas, that's all," the driver replies.

It turns out that good gas was all because of an accidental price slash. The price of mid-grade was supposed to be $2.89 per gallon, but somehow it only cost people 28 cents per gallon to fill up.

According to police, a clerk put in the wrong price before they closed for the night, around 9 p.m.

Word spread fast, and by the time police got there a couple hours later at least 100 people took advantage of the cheap gas. They all filled up their tanks for less than $5.

The gas station lost out on about $3,500, but with prices now back to a more competitive rate drivers are shelling out quite a bit more cash.

It's been a while since gas prices were that cheap; according to the Department of Energy gas hasn't been 28 cents since the 1950s.
