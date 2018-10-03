GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles

General Motors and Honda are teaming up on self-driving vehicle technology as big automakers and tech giants race to be first in their development.Honda Motor Co. will invest $2.75 billion in the autonomous vehicle unit run by General Motors Co., called GM Cruise.The goal, the companies said Wednesday, is to develop an autonomous vehicle that can be produced at a high volume for global deployment. The companies will also explore global opportunities for commercial deployment of the Cruise network.Honda will make an immediate investment of $750 million, and spend $2 billion over 12 years on the project.