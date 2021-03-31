Automotive

Honda recalls 628,000 US vehicles over faulty fuel pumps

EMBED <>More Videos

Honda recalls more than 628,000 vehicles

DETROIT -- Honda is recalling more than 628,000 vehicles to replace fuel pumps that can fail, causing the engines to stall.

The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018 to 2020 model years including the CR-V small SUV, the company's top-selling U.S. vehicle.

The Japan-based company said the impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump, could be defective. Honda said it has no reports of crashes or injuries.

READ MORE: Volkswagen says 'Voltswagen' name change was early April Fool's joke

Owners will be notified by mail in late May and dealers will replace the fuel pumps for free.

In addition to the 2018 and 2019 CR-V, the recall covers the 2019 and 2020 Accord, the 2019 Civic Coupe, Sedan and Type R, the 2019 and 2020 Civic Hatchback, the 2019 Fit, the 2019 HR-V, the 2019 and 2020 Insight, and the 2019 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline. Acura models include the 2019 ILX and the 2019 and 2020 MDX, RDX and TLX.

Owners of these models can determine whether their vehicles are involved by keying in their vehicle identification number here for Acura owners or here for Honda owners.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivemichiganauto recallrecallhondau.s. & worldacura
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body of father who tried to save son who fell in Neuse River found
Severe weather risk increased for part of central NC
Why some businesses in Wake suburbs think they've seen a boom amid COVID
2 arrested after man's body, vehicle found in Sanford ditch
I-95 reopens after truck carrying radioactive compound crashes
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
Salisbury officer resigns after video surfaces of K-9 mistreatment
Show More
New Raleigh high-tech gym touts small capacity amid pandemic
Man, woman charged in triple shooting at Raleigh hotel, police say
LATEST: U.S. has administered 150M shots of vaccine, CDC says
Durham K-9 'recovering well' after shooting; 21-year-old charged
What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports
More TOP STORIES News