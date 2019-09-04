Automotive

Lamborghini to unveil fastest car it has ever made-and it's a hybrid

Lamborghini is about to roll out a new hybrid and says it is the fastest car it has ever produced.

The company shared the news on Twitter and this car is supercharged-- it has a V-12.

It is going to be officially unveiled next week at a car show in Germany. It can go from zero to 60 in under 3 seconds and the top speed is 217 miles per hour.

Lamborghini has not set a price, but it is likely going to be in the seven-figures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotiveenvironmentcaru.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian lashes east coast of Central Florida
LATEST: Timing for Hurricane Dorian's arrival in NC
How does Hurricane Dorian compare to Florence, Matthew?
Atlantic Beach, Wrightsville Beach keep wary watch on Dorian
'Trained and ready:' NC National Guard on alert as Dorian approaches
'Historic tragedy:' 7 dead, rescue efforts underway in Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian
4 students sickened as flu hits NC State campus early
Show More
Steady junk diet caused teen to go blind, study contends
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Catfish spotted swimming in flooded Fla. street ahead of Dorian
Wind could be Dorian's main danger in Cumberland County: Officials
More TOP STORIES News