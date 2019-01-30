AUTOMOTIVE

NCDMV to move headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount

DMV chief summoned to explain long lines.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The NCDMV will be moving its headquarters from its current location on New Bern Street in Raleigh to Rocky Mount.

It will move to a location on Church Street in Rocky Mount, which had the lowest bid, a spokesman for NCDOT said.

The move will impact the nearly 600 employees who work out of the DMV HQ site.

The earliest move-in date is July 1, 2020 and latest is Oct. 1, 2020.

The Council of State must vote on the move; that vote is scheduled for Feb. 5.


The video found in this story is from a previous article about long lines at the DMV.
