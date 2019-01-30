NCDMV to move headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The NCDMV will be moving its headquarters from its current location on New Bern Street in Raleigh to Rocky Mount.
It will move to a location on Church Street in Rocky Mount, which had the lowest bid, a spokesman for NCDOT said.
The move will impact the nearly 600 employees who work out of the DMV HQ site.
The earliest move-in date is July 1, 2020 and latest is Oct. 1, 2020.
The Council of State must vote on the move; that vote is scheduled for Feb. 5.
