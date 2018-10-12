New Toyotas under air bag safety recall

Toyota is issuing a safety recall of new sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.The recalled models include 2018 and 2019 Sequoia SUVs, Tundra pickups and 2019 Avalon sedans.People who own the 188,000 recalled vehicles can go to their dealer after Oct. 22 for a repair to the air bag control software.Toyota will notify the owners of recalled vehicles.Toyota traced the problem to the air bag control computer.As a result, the air bags may not deploy in a crash. The company would not say if the problem has caused any injuries.