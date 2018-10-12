New Toyotas under air bag safety recall

Toyota is issuing a safety recall of new sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.
The recalled models include 2018 and 2019 Sequoia SUVs, Tundra pickups and 2019 Avalon sedans.
People who own the 188,000 recalled vehicles can go to their dealer after Oct. 22 for a repair to the air bag control software.
Toyota will notify the owners of recalled vehicles.
Toyota traced the problem to the air bag control computer.
As a result, the air bags may not deploy in a crash. The company would not say if the problem has caused any injuries.
