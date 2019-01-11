AUTOMOTIVE

3K Jeep, Dodge owners due $8M in compensation, NC Attorney General Josh Stein says

North Carolina Chrysler and Dodge owners could get as much as $8 million after the automaker used secret devices to make its diesel engines pass legal requirements.

North Carolina Chrysler and Dodge owners could get as much as $8 million in compensation after automakers used secret devices to make its diesel engines pass legal requirements, according to N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein.

A two-year investigation found that Fiat-Chrysler installed illegal defeat device software in nearly 3,000 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel models that were sold in North Carolina.

The defeat devices were similar to those used by Volkswagen which resulted in the company paying more than $17 million in civil penalties and having to buy back or compensate people who bought the vehicles.

Stein said similar penalties will be levied on Fiat-Chrysler and Bosch--the companies responsible for the defeat devices in the Jeeps and Rams sold in North Carolina.

When finalized, North Carolina will receive $5.35 million from the settlements, and approximately 2,678 North Carolina drivers will receive a portion of $8 million in compensation, according to Stein. That averages out to just under $3,000 per vehicle owner.

Nationally, Fiat-Chrysler will pay approximately $305 million to the U.S. government, $205 million to mitigate excess pollution created by the devices, and $300 million to vehicle owners.
