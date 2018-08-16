Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds

Autopsy results shed light on the shooting death of former ECU player Anthony Lennon

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
An autopsy released Thursday revealed that a former ECU football player who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Raleigh restaurant last year had 19 bullet wounds.

Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was killed June 23, 2017, about 9:45 p.m. outside the Bahama Breeze in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road.

The autopsy listed multiple gunshot wounds as the cause of death. Lennon sustained wounds to the neck, limbs, and torso, where 13 of the bullets entered.

Police identify man killed in shooting on Wake Forest Road
Raleigh Police say that Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was killed in a shooting that police responded to in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road Friday night.


The medical examiner said two wounds appeared to have been caused by the same bullet, suggesting that Lennon was shot 18 times.

Police have said that Lennon appeared to have been marked for death after a large amount of illegal drugs destined for street sales was seized by law enforcement.

Details released in murder of former ECU football player
Dozens of shots were fired on a warm June night in the parking lot of Bahama breeze - a popular north Raleigh restaurant often frequented by families. When the gun smoke cleared, Domonique Lennon a former four-year standout football player for East Carolina University was dead.


A woman hired by Lennon was apparently trying to bring 30 pounds of marijuana on a North Carolina-bound Amtrak train - but the drugs were intercepted.

Lennon played in 35 career games as a defensive back for the Pirates from 2011-2015.

"East Carolina University, the athletics department, and Pirate football program are saddened by the tragic passing of Domonique Lennon," the university said in a statement last year. "He made a positive impact on many people during his time as a student-athlete at ECU and earned the respect of both his teammates and coaches. We extend our condolences to Domonique's family, friends and all those who knew and loved him."

Family of Bahama Breeze shooting victim seek answers
The family of a former ECU football player found shot to death in a Raleigh restaurant parking lot Friday night, is waiting for answers as police have not made any arrests.


Lennon's uncle told ABC11 last year that Lennon, who had a 2-year-old son at the time of his death, was working in construction and hoping to open a gym.

"It just has to stop," said the uncle, former UVA linebacker Melvin 'Skeet' Jones Jr.. "There's no reason for this violence. You affect so many other things when you take a life. You take a life, but you're affecting a 2-year-old, you're affecting a mother."

Three people have been arrested in connection with the homicide.

2 more charged in murder of former ECU football player
The Raleigh Police Department said Tuesday it has charged two more people in the June 23 murder of former ECU football player Anthony Domonique Lennon.
