Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds

An autopsy released Thursday revealed that a former ECU football playerin the parking lot of a Raleigh restaurant last year had 19 bullet wounds.Anthony Domonique Lennon, 24, was killed June 23, 2017, about 9:45 p.m. outside the Bahama Breeze in the 3300 block of Wake Forest Road.The autopsy listed multiple gunshot wounds as the cause of death. Lennon sustained wounds to the neck, limbs, and torso, where 13 of the bullets entered.The medical examiner said two wounds appeared to have been caused by the same bullet, suggesting that Lennon was shot 18 times.Police have said that Lennon appeared to have beenafter a large amount of illegal drugs destined for street sales was seized by law enforcement.A woman hired by Lennon was apparently trying to bring 30 pounds of marijuana on a North Carolina-bound Amtrak train - but the drugs were intercepted.Lennon played in 35 career games as a defensive back for the Pirates from 2011-2015."East Carolina University, the athletics department, and Pirate football program are saddened by the tragic passing of Domonique Lennon," the university said in a statement last year. "He made a positive impact on many people during his time as a student-athlete at ECU and earned the respect of both his teammates and coaches. We extend our condolences to Domonique's family, friends and all those who knew and loved him."Lennon's uncle told ABC11 last year that Lennon, who had a 2-year-old son at the time of his death, was working in construction and hoping to open a gym."It just has to stop," said the uncle, former UVA linebacker Melvin 'Skeet' Jones Jr.. "There's no reason for this violence. You affect so many other things when you take a life. You take a life, but you're affecting a 2-year-old, you're affecting a mother."Three peoplein connection with the homicide.