Autopsy: Garner mom found in ditch died from accidental overdose

Autopsy results conclude that Faith Bevan's death was accidental (WTVD)

GARNER, NC (WTVD) --
A Garner mom's death has been ruled accidental, according to a newly released autopsy report.

The report showed that Faith Chere Bevan died of a drug overdose and that all of the minor body injuries were superficial.

The Chief Medical Examiner said that the 24-year-old had a history of drug abuse and was found in a grassy ditch on the side of the road on March 18.

EMS pronounced her dead at the scene.

The autopsy said the body had various abrasions and bruises, but that no injuries were found that caused or contributed to her death.

Postmortem toxicological testing detected drugs including fentanyl, oxycodone, and morphine, as well as alcohol.

The medical examiner said an uncapped syringe was found near her body. The examiner reported that no needle punctures, track marks or wrist scars were seen on Bevan's body.

It is not known whether the detected morphine was a result of heroin metabolism or because of the use of pharmaceutical morphine.

The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 on Thursday that the case remains under investigation.
