N.C wildlife experts confirm the deaths of 4 birds in separate counties from bird flu

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Wildlife experts in North Carolina have confirmed that birds in four separate counties have died from the avian flu.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release on Tuesday that a snow goose in Hyde County, a redhead duck in Carteret County, a red-shouldered hawk in Wake County, and a bald eagle in Dare County, have all died from the flu.

According to the news release, the snow goose was collected at Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge by refuge staff. The other birds were collected by N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission staff. Both the snow goose and redhead duck were observed with neurological signs consistent with avian flu prior to being euthanized.

The hawk and eagle were found dead, the news release said. A lab in Ames, Iowa, confirmed the flu in each of the birds.

The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reported on its web page last week that avian flu has been reported in 357 birds in 20 states this year.
