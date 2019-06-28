charlottesville demonstrations

Avowed white supremacist gets life sentence in Charlottesville attack

By Denise Lavoie
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- An avowed white supremacist who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters during a white nationalist rally in Virginia was sentenced to life in prison Friday on hate crime charges.

James Alex Fields Jr. of Maumee, Ohio, had pleaded guilty in March to the 2017 attack that killed one person and injured more than two dozen others. In exchange, prosecutors dropped their request for the death penalty. His attorneys asked for a sentence less than life. He will be sentenced next month on separate state charges.

Before the judge handed down his sentence, Fields, accompanied by one of his lawyers, walked to a podium in the courtroom and spoke.

"I apologize for the hurt and loss I've caused," he said, later adding, "Every day I think about how things could have gone differently and how I regret my actions. I'm sorry."

Fields' comment came after more than a dozen survivors of and witnesses to the attack delivered emotional testimony about the physical and psychological wounds they had received as a result of the events that day.

The "Unite the Right" rally on Aug. 12, 2017, drew hundreds of white nationalists to Charlottesville to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The case stirred racial tensions around the country.

Fields was charged with 29 hate crime counts and one count of "racially motivated violent interference." He pleaded guilty to 29 of the counts.

In a sentencing memo filed in court last week, Fields' lawyers asked U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski to consider a sentence of "less than life."

"No amount of punishment imposed on James can repair the damage he caused to dozens of innocent people. But this Court should find that retribution has limits," his attorneys wrote.

Fields faces sentencing in state court on July 15. A jury has recommended life plus 419 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiasentencingattackwhite supremacistscharlottesville demonstrationsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CHARLOTTESVILLE DEMONSTRATIONS
Sentencing looms in Charlottesville attack; man seeks mercy
Charlottesville attack: Man pleads guilty to hate crime charges
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Obama to America: Keep changing the world in 2018
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead, 1 injured after small plane crashes into Hope Mills home
Firefighters battling heavy fire at Wake Forest townhome
Chick-fil-a worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking child
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
North America's largest traveling Ferris wheel to come to NC State Fair
Doctors disappointed over latest flu vaccine
Human error blamed for rock wall fall that killed 12-year-old
Show More
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Your 4th of July celebration could be illegal
Remains of US soldier killed in Korean War arrive in NC
Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes state budget passed by General Assembly
Trump jokes to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the election, please'
More TOP STORIES News