AWOL Marine accused of killing grandmother also charged in another homicide

Roderick Bluesky Mills

An 18-year-old Marine who was charged in his grandmother's death last week is now also facing charges in another murder case.According to the Halifax County Sheriff, 18-year-old Isaiah Kahleal Evans Caeser is charged in the death of 33-year-old Roderick Bluesky Mills of Hollister, N.C.Caeser was already in custody in the Halifax County Jail for allegedlyDetectives in Halifax County had been searching for the 74-year-old for days after the woman's family filed a missing persons report.Last Friday, her body was found off Highway 903 near Roanoke Rapids.Investigators also found explosive materials at the Homewood Suites on Gateway Boulevard where Caeser was staying.Mills' death was reported April 11 at approximately 1:25 a.m.Caeser has been AWOL from the Marine Corp since April 2. His duty station was Fort Benning, Georgia.