Ax-wielding man breaks into Burlington home, scared off by homeowner with shotgun

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- An ax-wielding man broke into a Burlington home but was met shortly thereafter by the homeowner armed with a shotgun on Sunday morning.

Burlington police said the break-in happened shortly after 9 a.m. on the 700 block of Edinburgh Court.

According to authorities, the suspect, 29-year-old William Lawrence Cowan, attempted to get into the back door using an ax that belonged to the homeowner.

As Cowan was attempting to break-in, the homeowner retrieved a shotgun, confronted and scared him off.

Police set up a perimeter around the area of the break-in immediately afterward and arrested Cowan shortly after without incident.

Cowan was charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit felony/larceny and is being held under a $5,000 bond.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.
