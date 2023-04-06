Minor shows knife, abducts 6-month-old from Durham mother: Police

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 6-month-old is back safe with her mother after being abducted at knifepoint by a person under the age of 18.

Durham police officers received a call about the abduction shortly before 8 a.m.

It happened at an apartment complex off Highway 55 near East Cornwallis Road.

Investigators spoke to the baby's mother who described the minor who took off with her baby. The mother said the minor was a female and she threatened her with a knife during the abduction.

Officers were able to find the suspect and the baby in a nearby apartment. The baby was not injured.

The minor who abducted the baby is in custody but authorities have not released any specifics about any possible charges she will face.