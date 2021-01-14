Family & Parenting

Baby boom resulting from coronavirus pandemic quarantine, hospital finds

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- It probably doesn't come as a surprise to learn a baby boom seems to be starting nine months after coronavirus quarantines began.

At least it is at one Indiana hospital.

Deliveries are up 30% compared to last January at Community Health Network in Indianapolis.

Dr. Julia Kearney says they're expecting 70% more newborns by March.

After speaking with colleagues in other states, Dr. Kearney expects to see more babies born around the country, as long as people are stuck at home.

Kearney says she thinks it is kind of a silver lining.

"The only thing we get in this pandemic is time with your immediate family," she said.

ALSO READ: Betty White plans to celebrate 99th birthday in quarantine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingindianabirthbabiesbabycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Counting down my breaths': Jacob Blake reflects on shooting
LATEST: NC has 10th-highest COVID-19 rate, report shows
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
Ancient jewelry, pottery found during construction of I-540
Biden no longer taking Amtrak to inauguration amid security concerns
When & where you can get a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina
Show More
2 local school board members face backlash related to D.C. rally
Cooper mobilizes National Guard for deployment in NC, Washington, DC
No winner: Powerball grows to $640M , Mega Millions reaches $750M
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Some NC primary care doctors frustrated by COVID-19 vaccine process
More TOP STORIES News