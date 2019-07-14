baby rescued

Construction workers rescue toddler and baby boy from burning building

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Construction workers in New Mexico are being hailed as heroes for rescuing a toddler and a baby boy from an apartment fire.

The men say they were working on a roof at a nearby building when they heard a father yelling for help.

The rescue was captured on video, where the father is seen dropping the baby into the arms of one of the construction workers.

Moments later, that same construction worker catches another little boy.

"Seeing him catch that baby girl and that baby boy, it touched me," said one of the workers. "He stepped up and really became the hero of the day."

The men then helped get the parents out safely with a ladder.

They also went door to door to get everyone out safely.

RELATED: Fire erupts at $750K townhome under construction in Montrose

EMBED More News Videos

A luxury townhome was damaged in a fire in Montrose.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new mexicobabiesbaby rescuedcaught on taperescuebabycaught on videoapartment fireapartmentchild rescuechild rescuedu.s. & worldapartments evacuatedcaught on camera
BABY RESCUED
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials: 19-year-old driver fell asleep before fatal U.S. 70 crash
Heat advisory in effect for parts of central NC
7/11 baby born at 7:11 p.m. on July 11 weighs 7 lbs., 11 oz.
African American museum founder discovered dead in car trunk
1 dead in Cumberland County house fire
Teen killed, man hurt in Clayton drive-by shooting
Woman found dead in Goldsboro home after house fire
Show More
Powerful earthquakes strike in Indonesia and Australia
Robeson County parents charged with abusing, killing 1-year-old
7 tips for navigating Amazon Prime Day
SunFest draws crowds to Dix Park, boosts local businesses
Sea turtles break North Carolina nesting record
More TOP STORIES News