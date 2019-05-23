Baby girl dies after 5 hours in Florida daycare van; co-owner arrested: Sheriff

Darryl Ewing was booked into Duval County Jail Wednesday night on child neglect charges, WJXT reports.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter that the 4-month-old girl was discovered Wednesday afternoon outside Ewing's Love and Hope Preschool and Academy on Lenox Avenue in west Jacksonville.
Investigators say the girl's mother had called the daycare to check on her and an employee said she didn't know the child was there. Officials say the mother then rushed over and found the girl unconscious in the back of the van around 1 p.m. She was not breathing.
Officials say the child had been in the hot vehicle for about five hours. The van was parked in the sun, they said, though they weren't sure exactly how hot it got inside the vehicle during the time the child was left inside. The van is used to pick up children each day.
Rescue workers responded and took the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Investigators said they didn't know why or how the child was left in the vehicle.
Authorities said Wednesday they were not immediately aware of any other issues at the daycare facility, which has 14 students.
Darryl Ewing has previously been arrested in Duval County at least four times. The owner of the daycare, Gloryian Ewing, was arrested for child abuse in 2017. She was accused of beating her own children with an extension cord. Those charges were later dropped.
Her ex-husband, Willie Floyd, spoke with WJXT after her arrest in 2017.
"I don't see a person taking care of someone else's kids and then abusing their own. It's just not right," Floyd said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.