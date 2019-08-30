1-year-old dies after being left inside hot car at shopping center near Charlotte, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old was found dead inside a hot car Thursday evening near a Pineville shopping center.
Pineville Police Department said the boy was found around 5 p.m. inside a car at the Mcmullen Creek Shopping Center, WSOC reported.
Officers said the boy's mother works at the shopping center and realized the baby was in the car as she was getting off. She immediately called 911.
Officers continue to investigate what happened. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.
