hot car

1-year-old dies after being left inside hot car at shopping center near Charlotte, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 1-year-old was found dead inside a hot car Thursday evening near a Pineville shopping center.

Pineville Police Department said the boy was found around 5 p.m. inside a car at the Mcmullen Creek Shopping Center, WSOC reported.

Officers said the boy's mother works at the shopping center and realized the baby was in the car as she was getting off. She immediately called 911.

Officers continue to investigate what happened. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nccharlottechild deathbaby deathhot car
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOT CAR
Mom left 5-month-old in car while she shopped, police say
Girl with special needs dies after being left in hot car
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Mother leaves 3 children in hot car while applying for job
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian tracks slowly toward Florida as likely Cat 4
How to stop your smartphone tracking you
Video shows NC school bus driving erratically
Landslides force Nantahala Gorge in NC mountains to close
Dad fights back against peeper he found in daughter's bedroom
PB4WEGO: Mom fights DMV to keep vanity license plate
Airlines offering flight waivers as Hurricane Dorian approaches
Show More
Teen stroke survivor walks again after yearlong recovery
Some Wake Co. parents uncomfortable about diversity assignment
Snow White helps boy with autism overwhelmed at Disney World
Hurricane Dorian derailing Labor Day trips for local families
Wake County mom loses 100 lbs after son's journey with heart defect
More TOP STORIES News