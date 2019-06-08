Baby found alive in plastic bag in woods; mother sought

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Authorities in northern Georgia are looking for the mother of a newborn found alive in a plastic bag in a wooded area.

News outlets report someone heard the infant crying Thursday night in a wooded area in Cumming.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the child and gave the girl first aid. She was taken to a hospital and is listed in stable condition.

Officials are asking the public to share any knowledge of a woman in the late stages of pregnancy who may have given birth to the baby. The child is currently in the custody of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiababy rescuedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain and flooding shuts down roads across the Triangle
2-3 inches of rain possible throughout the weekend
Woman dies while scuba diving at Wendell park
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting in Raleigh
4 dead after small plane crashes in Nash County
Person dies after car crash in Raleigh
Man shot to death at Goldsboro motel
Show More
May 2019 was 2nd wettest month in US history
Cary father, 2-year-old daughter killed in crash on way to beach
High school senior killed in motorcycle accident days before graduation
Missing man found dead in Lake Johnson; no crime suspected
Single ticket claims $530 million Mega Millions jackpot
More TOP STORIES News