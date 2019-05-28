Baby found alive with dead parents in western Michigan motel room

WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Michigan -- A six-month-old baby from Michigan is recovering after being found in a motel room with her dead parents.

Authorities believe baby Skylah survived for two to three days alone.

State police identified mom and dad as Jessica Bramer from Grand Rapids and Christian Reed from Marine. Both were in their late 20s.

Autopsies were performed Saturday, but their cause of death is still being determined.

Investigators and family confirm that drug paraphernalia was found inside the room, but it will take at least a month for toxicology results.

At this time, there's no indication of foul play.

WOOD-TV tried to talk to motel staff to learn if anyone saw anything or heard the baby crying, but they refused to answer any questions.

The bodies were found shortly before noon on Friday when police were called for a welfare check. Baby Skylah was taken to the hospital, dehydrated and in critical condition.

According to family, the couple has been in and out of jail and were staying with the baby at the motel for roughly a week.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michiganbaby rescuedbabyoverdosedrugsdead body
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Show More
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
Some Cary officials now oppose controversial billboard bill
More TOP STORIES News