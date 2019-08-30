hot car

1-year-old found dead inside hot car at shopping complex near Charlotte, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a 1-year-old was found dead inside a hot car Thursday evening near a Pineville shopping center.

Pineville police said the boy was found around 5 p.m. inside a car at the Mcmullen Creek Shopping Center, WSOC reported.

Officers said the boy's mother works at the shopping center and realized the baby was in the car as she was getting off.
