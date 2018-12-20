Baby-monitor hack leads to kidnap scare for Texas couple

EMBED </>More Videos

A Texas couple got quite the scare when they heard a man's voice on the baby monitor in their child's room.

By ABC7.com staff
A Texas couple got a terrible scare when they heard a strange man's voice on one of their baby monitors, threatening to kidnap their newborn son.

The parents of four month-old Topper have a network of Nest cameras set up in their home.

One recent night something strange happened.

They heard the system beeping and then a man's voice saying sexual expletives apparently in the baby's room.

"So we throw on the light in our room. He turned that camera on and told us, said 'Turn off the light' and then said 'I'm going to kidnap your baby - I'm in your baby's room.'" Topper's mom said.

The couple raced to the room, found their child safe and no one else there.

That's when they realized someone had hacked into their Wi-Fi network.

They got rid of the Wi-Fi cameras and switched to an offline closed-circuit system.

Police are now looking for the hacker.
Related Topics:
hackingwi-fibabyTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother, boyfriend appear in court to answer for death of 1-year-old
Mother killed while driving to NC with her children
First Alert: 100 percent chance of rain Thursday
Bar workers took shots with 19-year-old drunk driver, prosecutors say
VIDEO: 5-year-old boy cries for help after being left alone on bus
Raleigh senior living center becomes voice-enabled
Fans upset over new images of live-action 'Aladdin'
Mom, boyfriend charged with murder more than a year after death of toddler
Show More
Utah couple buries treasure all over US, including NC
Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie?
Remains of train stowaway found 100 miles apart, deputies say
NYPD turns 16-year-old's wheelchair into police cruiser
Macaulay Culkin recreates 'Home Alone' in Google ad
More News