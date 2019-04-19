Seymour, Wisconsin police find baby, toddler, man dead in home

SEYMOUR, Wis. -- A man and two young children have been found dead in a home in the northeastern Wisconsin community of Seymour.

Police were called to the home for a domestic disturbance about 11:30 p.m. Thursday. When they were unable to make contact with anyone inside, the SWAT team was called to the scene. Neighbors were evacuated.

WBAY reports officers finally entered the home about 8 a.m. Friday and found the bodies of a 3-month-old girl, 3-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man.

Police spokesman Brett Stauber says the active threat is over and neighbors are returning to their homes.

"The Seymour Police Department's No. 1 priority right now is to ensure the families get all of the support that we can give them," Police Chief Richard Buntrock said. "We have dispatched the Outagamie County Victim Crime Response Unit and they are providing that support."

No other details about the deaths were immediately released. Seymour, a community of about 3,500, is located 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Green Bay.
