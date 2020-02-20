star wars

Baby Yoda toys: Take a sneak peek at the cutest merchandise from a galaxy far, far away

By Emily Sowa and Alex Meier
NEW YORK -- The force will be with you now that Baby Yoda products are almost ready to hit store shelves.

Disney gave ABC a sneak peek at newly revealed merchandise inspired by "The Mandalorian," the breakout Disney+ original series.

Many products (and arguably the cutest!) feature the Child, affectionally known as "Baby Yoda" by fans. They include Baby Yoda Build-A-Bear plush toys, Baby Yoda LEGOs and Baby Yoda Funko Pop! figures.

Hasbro even has an animatronic Baby Yoda that coos, giggles, blinks and uses the forces. The toy will sell for approximately $60 when it's released in the fall.

Beyond toys, Star Wars fans can enjoy Baby Yoda necklaces, backpacks, cereal, costumes, phone cases, and much more.

PHOTOS: Newly revealed Baby Yoda toys


Creating the perfect Baby Yoda products before the first season premiered proved challenging, as development was held back to prevent spoilers for the big character reveal.

Designers also needed to make sure Baby Yoda merchandise wouldn't resemble the actual Yoda, said JoAnn McLaughlin, senior vice president of Disney's Brand Merchandising & Product Design.

But "Mandalorian" creator Jon Favreau and team helped every step of the way, she said.

"Yoda has very distinct differences to the Child (who has) the big eyes ... the shape of the ears, the wrinkles in the forehead are very specific, but we capture it," McLaughlin said.

These new items and more will hit retail later this year. This means most products will be available for "The Mandalorian" season two, coming to Disney+ in October.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
