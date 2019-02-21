Babysitter of 5 kids in New York left to get cooking ingredients when fire started

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old babysitter got a juvenile report as a result.

Eyewitness News
CLAREMONT VILLAGE, Bronx --
A 15-year-old babysitter got a juvenile report following a kitchen fire in the Bronx apartment where she was watching over five small children.

The fire started in the kitchen of the seventh-floor apartment in the Butler Houses on Webster Avenue at around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The babysitter, left in charge by her parents, may have been cooking and left the apartment briefly to get ingredients.

The children, girls ages 3, 4 and 7 and boys ages 8 and 10, were treated for smoke inhalation but were not seriously hurt.

They were released into the custody of their parents, who returned home after the fire.

The 15-year-old babysitter received a juvenile report for endangering the welfare of a child and was released into the custody of her guardian.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it appears to have been a stove fire.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firesmokechildren injuriesClaremont VillageBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
5 children left home alone hurt in Bronx fire, parents being questioned
Top Stories
Shoe blowout injures Zion Williamson; UNC blows out Duke 88-72
Live: Mark Harris says he was unaware of Dowless' plans for ballots
Man accused of assaulting woman, child sex crime arrested in Henderson
Officials identify 3 deputies involved in shooting death of man
Jussie Smollett staged attack because he was 'dissatisfied with his salary,' police say
We heard thunder, so will we see snow?
Police: Syracuse coach Boeheim strikes, kills pedestrian on highway
Cary mass shooting survivor, officials discuss gun bill proposal
Show More
Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island
One year later: Evangelist Billy Graham reached millions before death
Train hits unoccupied Durham patrol car
Police: Boy, 4, dies after being impaled by piece of glass
Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
More News