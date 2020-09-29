New 'Bachelorette' cast announced: Meet the men vying for Clare Crawley's heart

Here's a look at the 31 cast members ABC announced Tuesday, noting that only 23 of them will be standing by the end of the first episode:
- AJ, 28, a software salesman from Playa del Rey, Calif.
- Ben, 29, an Army Ranger veteran from Venice, Calif.
- Bennett, 36, a wealth management consultant from New York City, N.Y.
- Blake Monar, 31, a male grooming specialist from Phoenix, Ariz.
- Blake Moynes, 29, a wildlife manager from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
- Brandon, 28, a real estate agent from Cleveland, Ohio
- Brendan, 30, a commercial roofer from Milford, Mass.
- Chasen, 31, an IT account executive from San Diego, Calif.
- Chris, 27, a landscape design salesman from Salt Lake City, Utah
- Dale, 31, a former pro football receiver from Brandon, S.D.
- Demar, 26, a spin cycling instructor from Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Eazy, 29, a sports marketing agent from Newport Beach, Calif.
- Ed, 36, a health care salesman from Miami, Fla.
- Garin, 34, a professor of journalism from North Hollywood, Calif.
- Ivan, 28, an aeronautical engineer from Dallas, Texas
- Jason, 31, a former pro football lineman from Arlington, Va.
- Jay, 30, a fitness director from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
- Jeremy, 40, a banker from Washington, District of Columbia
- Joe, 36, an anesthesiologist from New York City, N.Y.
- Jordan C., 26, a software account executive from New York City, N.Y.
- Jordan M., 30, a cyber security engineer from Santa Monica, Calif.
- Kenny, 39, a boy band manager from Chicago, Ill.
- Mike, 38, a digital media adviser from Calgary, Alberta, Canada
- Page, 37, a chef from Austin, Texas
- Riley, 30, an attorney from Long Island City, N.Y.
- Robby, 31, an insurance broker from Tampa, Fla.
- Tyler C., 27, a lawyer from Morgantown, W.Va.
- Tyler S., 36, a music manager from Georgetown, Texas
- Yosef, 30, a medical device salesman from Daphne, Ala.
- Zac C., 36, an addiction specialist from Haddonfield, N.J.
- Zach J., 37, a cleaning service owner from St. George, Utah
ABC teased that the season premiere will offer "the first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history."
The network added: "Will Joe, the charming doctor and a sincere romantic, have the bedside manner that Clare needs? Eazy, the former pro football player will score points with the Bachelorette, but will he make it to the end zone? Is Clare the woman of Yosef's dreams or will their priorities clash? Can Bennett reveal a deeper level to his love and win the Bachelorette's heart? Dale gives a great first impression, but does he have what it takes to make Clare his for a lifetime of happiness?"
As for Crawley, she sounded off about her ideal partner in an interview with "Good Morning America" when her role on the show was announced earlier this year, saying, "I am looking for a man that is just like my dad. Strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man."
ABC previously announced the cast of men that were to vie for Clare's final rose but was forced to recast after production was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Matt James was announced as part of the original cast but was later revealed to be "The Bachelor" for Season 25, set to air in 2021. James will be the first Black man to take the reigns as Bachelor in the franchise's history.
Don't miss the season 16 premiere of "The Bachelorette" on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.