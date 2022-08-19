Parents exploring different options for back to school transportation

With higher gas prices some families are looking at several options for getting their children to school.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The start of the traditional school calendar year is right around the corner, which means a big shift for morning routines.

It's also a shift for budgets.

When the bus isn't an option some parents choose to take their child to school, but that has drawbacks too.

"The route to taking him to school is out of the way of going to work in the morning and the same for my husband if he were to pick up in the afternoon," Wake County parent Jessie Blankenship said.

If you are in a similar situation Kristen Brookshire, Durham County's transportation planner has options for families.

"True carpooling is a great thing to consider so when more than one family shares the ride that divides up the time required and the expense. Works nice when families live in the same neighborhood." Brookshire said.

But what if you don't live in a neighborhood or know people who attend your child's school?

GoDurham has routes that serve all their public high and middle schools.

Also, Brookshire says walking and biking are great and fun ways to get to school when there is a safe route.