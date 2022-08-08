Back to school: Doctors urge parents to think about what goes in school lunches

Experts say what your child eats really does matter because it can affect their energy and ability to concentrate when they head back to school.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- As children get ready to head back to school it's time for parents to start thinking about packing lunches.

Foods like whole wheat crackers, deli meat, low-fat cheese and yogurt are all good options.

So are chicken, mixed nuts, fruits or vegetables.

If time is a factor, parents can also pack leftovers from dinner the night before.

"You want to make sure you're getting all the different food groups in a lunch. So packing fruits, vegetables, protein, grains and dairy. A lot of times we're just packing a sandwich and chips or something like that," Doctor Evelyn Benden said.

When it comes to cafeteria lunches, it doesn't hurt to look at meals ahead of time so you can tell your child what foods to pick and what to avoid.

Back in May, the Wake County Board of Education voted to raise the price for lunch this school year.