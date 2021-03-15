Elementary school students welcomed back to class with pep rally

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a chilly start to the day in Durham, but what happened at at least one elementary school will warm your heart.
A sort of pep rally welcomed students as they arrived at Southwest Elementary School.
The brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha came together to encourage and cheer on the students for their first day of in-person class in a year.
"I'm excited about that pep rally! I hope the students feel a lot of joy," Durham School Board Chair Bettina Umstead said. "I know there's some anxiousness about returning to in-person learning, but I hope that while seeing all these caring adults there'll be some joy about returning to school.
But the Alpha Phi Alpha brothers went one step further; they recognized a pair of teachers, Antoinette Tate and Katie Kizzy, and gave them gifts to use to enhance their classrooms.
The hope is that the young students will be inspired and grow up to become tomorrow's leaders.
"It's definitely a great feeling from the brotherhood, to be able to come out to the community and make a contribution in any way that we can," Justin Sessoms said. "Just make an impact, and show the students that we're there for them in each and every way throughout this process."
