Arts & Entertainment

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus

Reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his representative said Monday.

The announcement came a day after the musician won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for "YHLQMDLG" at the American Music Awards.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, was scheduled to sing his hit, "Dákiti," with Jhay Cortez at the event but canceled without explanation, leaving many fans disappointed. The singer, however, presented the award for favorite Latin female artist remotely.

Publicist Sujeylee Solá told The Associated Press that Bad Bunny wasn't showing any major symptoms as of Monday. She did not provide further details, saying only that the musician was not granting any interviews.

The above video is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcoronavirusmusic newscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Gov. Cooper gives COVID-19 update
Gov. Cooper calls for mask wearing at all public places
15 members of Texas family get COVID-19 after gathering for party
Positive COVID-19 test postpones Duke/Gardner-Webb
Surgeon General asks for 'small and smart' celebrations
Are you wearing your seat belt? The highway patrol is watching
2M people passed through airports this weekend
Show More
This is the last COVID-free county in the US right now
1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of COVID-19
LIST: Raleigh Christmas Parade Secret Santa prize winners
Holiday traditions continue this week at White House
Man ID'd in deadly Durham shooting
More TOP STORIES News