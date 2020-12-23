Downtown Baltimore building explosion injures 10, traps workers

BALTIMORE -- An explosion in a high-rise building in Baltimore injured at least 10 people and temporarily trapped two workers on dangling scaffolding.

The city's fire department tweeted that nine of the victims were in critical condition, while another was in serious condition. They were brought to area hospitals following the explosion with a partial roof collapse.

The trapped workers were rescued through a window.

The firefighters' union tweeted that evidence points to an explosion on the 16th floor of the downtown building, where the offices of Baltimore Gas and Electric Company are located.

Utility spokeswoman Stephanie Anne Weaver said work on the building's "air handling and boiler system" likely caused the accident.

"Window washing scaffolding was comprised because of the incident and a window washing crew was pulled to safety by the fire department," Weaver said in a statement. The building was practically empty because of the holidays and the coronavirus pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marylandexplosionscaffoldingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump suggests he may not sign relief bill unless stimulus is increased
Christmas Eve will be rainy & warm, temps plunge for Christmas Day
LATEST: Santa granted exemption from NC's stay-at-home order
'Alarming:' More than 90% of NC counties now in red, orange zones
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
'Dear Santa': Letters to North Pole reveal toll pandemic is taking on kids
Biden to introduce CT schools chief as education secretary pick
Show More
Fire at Fayetteville apartment complex displaces more than 30
Renters being kicked out of homes despite eviction moratorium
ICU beds still available in NC but hospitalizations hit record highs
Cumberland Co. food bank reaching 40 percent more people in 2020
President Trump pardons 15, including Republican allies
More TOP STORIES News