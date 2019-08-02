Ohio bank robber hands teller demand note with full name, address

A bank robber in Ohio proved that criminals don't have to be geniuses when he demanded money using a piece of paper with his name on it.

Police say 54-year-old Michael Harrell walked up to the counter at a U.S. Bank branch in Cleveland on Monday.

He wrote the hold-up note to the teller on the back of a document from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, complete with his name and address.

The teller even used his first name when she handed over the cash.

She called police immediately after, but investigators have not yet tracked down the thief.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioohiobank robbery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Raleigh
This mom has made it her mission to feed Durham children in poverty
200 NC teachers unexpectedly forced to take time off
Wake Forest closes aquatic center after parasite concerns
This dog is the star of the Holly Springs baseball team
Lock your doors: Wake Forest Police warn of rise in vehicle break-ins
Car crashes into Raleigh home; insurance lowballs family
Show More
Apex residents say construction causing drainage issues
Cumberland County preparing 950 book bags for homeless students
Cicada killer wasps spotted throughout the Triangle
Corpse flower at NC State begins to bloom
Crackdown on unauthorized daycares could impact Bragg families
More TOP STORIES News