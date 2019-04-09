BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bank robbery suspect is on the loose after being inadvertently released from the hospital.
Ronnie Hiram Wessinger Jr., 46, from South Carolina, had been at WakeMed since April 2 when he was shot while allegedly attempting to rob a bank.
Police said Wessinger entered the PNC Bank on South Wall Street around 4:45 p.m. that day, armed with a gun, and was pulling it out when someone else in the bank pulled a gun of his own and shot Wessinger twice.
Wessinger dropped his gun and left but was found less than a block away and arrested. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment of his injuries. Later that day, a warrant was filed charging Wessinger with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
The next day, a Benson police officer went to the hospital to get a statement from Wessinger but he refused, saying he didn't want to talk without an attorney present.
According to the Town of Benson, police spoke with his nursing staff about his release. A second warrant was also taken out on April 9 for possession of a firearm by a felon.
Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, Benson police learned that Wessinger had been released from WakeMed without his warrants being served on him.
Benson police are now working with other state and local law enforcement agencies to locate and arrest Wessinger.
Benson bank robbery suspect on the run after being inadvertently released from Raleigh hospital
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News