A woman was targeted in a violent robbery just after withdrawing $75,000 from a bank last week. Now authorities have arrested a bank employee in connection with the case.According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Shelby Taylor Wyse is behind bars at a Harris County Jail on second-degree felony charges of robbery.The constable's office said she was working at the Wallis State Bank, where the victim withdrew the $75,000 on the day of the robbery.Authorities also said Wyse is dating one of the suspects in this case."The individual we arrested today is a female employee at the bank," said Constable Herman. "She has a direct relationship with one of the suspects already in custody.""All the pieces to this investigation are falling into place and no one who was involved in this will escape justice," added Constable Mark Herman.Police said the victim was targeted after making the withdrawal. She was taking it to her family's gas station and check cashing business, where she was ambushed.Both she and her husband, who ran out to help her, put up a fight but were beaten in the process. The woman was run over by one of the robbers. Both victims were hospitalized following the attack.Two men, Travonn Johnson and Davis Dowell Mitchell, were already charged in connection another violent attack outside of a gas station.Mitchell was quickly arrested after the robbery by a deputy who also recovered the stolen cash.Mitchell has been charged with felony aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Johnson has been charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.Constable Herman said they are still searching for a fourth person, the driver who followed the woman from the bank to the family's check-cashing business.ABC11's sister station KTRK called the main branch location but were given a "no comment" when they asked officials about customer safety.