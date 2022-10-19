Raleigh mayor honors those bettering lives of people with disabilities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Some of Raleigh's biggest stars who do the work of building better access for citizens with disabilities were honored Wednesday afternoon in a ceremony at the McKimmon Center at NC State. It was the awards banquet for Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin and City Manager Marchell Adams-David were both on hand to present the nine awards recognizing the contributions by individuals, groups and local businesses that are making a significant impact on the community of people with disabilities.

ABC 11's Joel Brown served as the event's emcee. He spoke with Mayor Baldwin, afterward, about what it meant to be back in person for this event after a two-year pandemic pause and after what's been a rough week in Raleigh in the wake of the mass shooting.

"This is one of the most special groups of people," Baldwin said about the honorees. "What they've had to deal with in their lives; what they've overcome. It brings me a lot of joy to be here. And it's one of those days I think where we needed some joy."

The Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities was created more than 40 years ago to advise the mayor and city council on matters of concern to residents with disabilities.

2022 Honorees

Employer of the Year - Gabi's

Citizen Involvement Award - Matt Furlough

Lockhart Follin-Mace Advocacy Award - Shea Cleveland

James E. Meekins Award for an individual with a disability - Shannon Garner

Excellence in Housing - Regina Hardaway

Excellence in Recreation - Olivia Atkinson, Julia Meder

Excellence in Education - Gary Major

Media Award - Kimberly Cataudella, Connie Gentry