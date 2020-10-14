Coronavirus

Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, no symptoms, first lady reveals

WASHINGTON -- Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, tested positive for the coronavirus but had no symptoms.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19.

She said he has since tested negative.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshealthbarron trumpcoronavirusmelania trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: Shaw temporarily moves online after positive cases
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children
Tracking North Carolina COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted in Durham homicide arrested after crashing through ceiling
Pfizer to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on children
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
LATEST: Shaw temporarily moves online after positive cases
Remains confirmed to be that of missing Hope Mills woman
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Earth had its hottest September in 140 years, NOAA says
Show More
Cooper, Forest to face off in NC gubernatorial debate tonight
Man charged in shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured at Vance County home
New drive-in movie theater opens in Chapel Hill
Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal
Why college students should fill out the FAFSA immediately
More TOP STORIES News