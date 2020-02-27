Sports

Harnett County baseball player who collapsed during tryouts to be released from hospital soon

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- The 17-year-old who collapsed during baseball tryouts in Harnett County will soon be released from the hospital.

Landon Peregoy is a student at Cape Fear Christian Academy. On Feb. 12 around 4 p.m. he collapsed and had to be rushed to the hospital.

Doctors have learned that he has a genetic disease called arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy (ARVC). ARVC is a heart condition that can cause an abnormal heart rhythm.

Peregoy's family said he is doing well in the hospital and will be released this weekend.

However, it is unlikely that he'll ever be able to play baseball again.

"Baseball means the world to him. The opportunity he had at Cape Fear Christian to play this year, he was looking forward to that. I think he was going to be the ace pitcher on their staff," said Gary House of the Baseball Skills Academy of Harnett County. "He got up to throwing 75 miles an hour. When I first met him, he was throwing about 50. He's put 25 miles an hour on his fastball in a little over three years"
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsharnett countyerwinbaseballcollapsesocietyharnett county newsstudents
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: State health officials still awaiting guidance on travel
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Show More
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
'House Wake' plan looks to address housing instability
More TOP STORIES News