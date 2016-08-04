scienceclub

How to Create a Compost Jar

Have you ever composted? Watch this video to learn how to create a compost jar at home to discover the length of time it takes for various materials to decompose.

What is composting?

Composting is nature's process of recycling decomposed organic materials into a rich soil known as compost. Compost allows nutrients in organic material to return to the soil and enrich it for plant growth in the future.

Click here to download a PDF of the instructions for this experiment, so you can print and recreate at home or with your class!

Find us at facebook.com/abc11scienceclub to share photos and videos of your compost jars!
