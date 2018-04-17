scienceclub

Grow Potatoes in a Plastic Bag

BASF Science Club Growing Potatoes

Easily plant potatoes in a plastic bag and watch the growth process firsthand! You do not have to be a gardener or have a lot of outdoor space to grow your own food.

Check out the PDF instructions to see what supplies you will need and the steps to take and get growing!

